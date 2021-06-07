The flexi work revolution is here

As the inevitability of hybrid or flexi work—a combination of the office and a remote location—takes root, companies are also waking up to a new set of challenges. What happens if nobody wants to go into an office on a Friday? “Hot desks", which can be used by more than one person, will need to be dynamically monitored and rationed out. How will the in-office cafeteria adapt to ever-shifting footfalls? Technology will be a key part of the solution. New organizational policies may also need to be crafted. What is at stake is the nature of the office itself, which is set to transform, perhaps more swiftly than at any other point in living memory.