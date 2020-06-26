The future of fast food has arrived ahead of schedule

McDonald’s US sales fell by 19% from a year earlier in April, but that figure rebounded to just a 5% decline in May. Carrols Restaurant Group, one of the largest franchisee groups in the US, said sales at its Burger King locations fell by 33% from a year earlier during the last week of March, but were up by 2.5% during the first week in June. Sales jumped 14.6% during that same week at its Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen stores. Stock prices have jumped far off the March lows in response.