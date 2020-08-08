The geography of growth in India

While India’s ‘big five’ state economies may be similar in size, they are not all at the same stage of development once we consider their per-capita incomes. Maharashtra is as affluent as Vietnam while Uttar Pradesh is comparable to Nepal. The gap in per-capita incomes between the richest and the poorest states has grown over the past few decades. As these pages have pointed out earlier, at the beginning of the millennium, the per capita income of the five richest states was 145% higher than that of the bottom five states. That difference rose to 289% in 2010-11, and further to 322% in 2018-19. India looks like a continent of diverse countries once we map the per-capita incomes of each state to the closest comparable country.