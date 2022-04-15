“We are proud to announce the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit 2022 that will bring together the country’s leading start-ups, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and other national and international stakeholders for a specially curated event on innovation and entrepreneurship to help India become a Global Ayush Destination. The present market size of the Ayush sector has grown by 17% p.a. from 2014-2020 and we hope to build the success of the sector even further through these flagship events and initiatives," said Union Minister, Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal.