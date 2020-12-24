Subscribe
Home >News >India >The global drive to reimagine capitalism
India Inc is now at the crossroads. The challenges on the road ahead will need it to assume a much larger social role.

The global drive to reimagine capitalism

9 min read . 10:08 PM IST Rajrishi Singhal

  • The pandemic has intensified calls for business to change its role in society. What will India Inc do?
  • This is an opportunity for India Inc to do the right thing, put in place a template that resonates with the highest standards of corporate governance, and India’s civilizational ethos.

MUMBAI : Earlier this month, Pope Francis took a break from his routine pre-Christmas papal duties to align the Vatican with a coalition of leading firms (Allianz, Merck, Bank of America, CalPERS, MasterCard, DuPont, Johnson & Johnson), foundations (Ford Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation) and multilateral institutions (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development).

He even offered his benedictions to this alliance between big business and the church. The objective: to reform capitalism, make companies do the right thing, and put the economy on a more inclusive and sustainable footing. These corporate leaders have all pledged quantifiable, measurable action on a host of issues, including meeting sustainable development goals. The Pope’s cosying up to big business in the midst of a pandemic might seem odd, but he has clearly sensed a need for change.

