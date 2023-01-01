The global struggle for tech mastery7 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Rising geopolitical tensions have coincided with growing encroachments by disruptive technologies into all aspects of public and private life
Rising geopolitical tensions have coincided with growing encroachments by disruptive technologies into all aspects of public and private life
The past year offered some old lessons about great-power competition. But it also introduced some new ones about how technology is changing the strategic terrain.