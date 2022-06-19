The good, bad, and ugly of direct selling firms in India

Anamika Mehra, a top-ranked distributor in a direct selling company claims that she has recruited several unemployed women, a widow who lost her husband due to coronavirus, and several housewives who wanted to support their families after their income sources were impacted due to the pandemic. Currently, Mehra has a network of more than 5,000 people under her. Backing the direct selling industry, Mehra said, "The industry is a boon for the vulnerable population as there is no investment involved, and it is all right if you do not have formal education. All you need is marketing techniques and an ability to make new people join the business". She claims that she has managed to buy three cars and build her own house in Chandigarh by working in a multi-level marketing (MLM) company for more than 22 years. However, she denied commenting on the quality and market response of products her company sells".

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}