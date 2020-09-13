The good work done in Bihar in last 15 years must continue: PM Modi

New Delhi: While inaugurating three petroleum sector projects in Bihar worth more than ₹900 crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has a very important role to play in taking Bihar forward on the path to progress

"We must ensure sushasan (good governance) in Bihar. The good work done in the last 15 years must continue," Modi said.

"In the last 15 years, Bihar has shown that development happens with the right government, decisions, and policies, and also reaches everyone. We are working for the growth of all sectors in Bihar," said Modi.

Bihar was plagued by mindset where road projects were sneered at with query about their worth for those without vehicles, added Modi.

Institutes of higher learning have come up fast under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar, said PM Modi after virtually inaugurating the petro projects.

These projects include; state-run Indian Oil Corporation’s 193-km long Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) pipeline, which will supply domestic cooking gas for bottling at Banka in the state.

PM Modi also inaugurated state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s LPG bottling plant at Harsidhi in East Champaran district through video conferencing.

Return of migrants in Covid times posed challenges but also threw up new possibilities of employment generation in Bihar, he said.

Bihar is all set to go for assembly elections in October-November this year. The Election Commission indicated that the poll process will be completed before the tenure of the legislative Assembly ends on 29 November.

