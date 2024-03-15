Active Stocks
Fri Mar 15 2024 14:25:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.50 -0.70%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 260.80 -2.16%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,214.90 1.64%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 426.05 1.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 951.05 -1.73%
Business News/ News / India/  Centre greenlights new EV policy to promote India as manufacturing hub for e-vehicles
BackBack

Centre greenlights new EV policy to promote India as manufacturing hub for e-vehicles

Livemint

The union government on Friday approved its new EV policy to promote the manufacturing of electric vehicles in India

Companies setting up manufacturing facilities for EVs to be allowed limited imports of cars at lower custom duty under the new EV policy approved by the union government. (Bloomberg)Premium
Companies setting up manufacturing facilities for EVs to be allowed limited imports of cars at lower custom duty under the new EV policy approved by the union government. (Bloomberg)

The union government has approved its new EV policy to boost the electric vehicle manufacturing in India. The new policy entails the minimum investment of 4150 crore with no cap on maximum investment. As per the policy, companies are required to set up their manufacturing facilities in India within three years and start commercial production of EVs.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 15 Mar 2024, 02:16 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App