Business News/ News / India/  Centre greenlights new EV policy to promote India as manufacturing hub for e-vehicles

Centre greenlights new EV policy to promote India as manufacturing hub for e-vehicles

Livemint

The union government on Friday approved its new EV policy to promote the manufacturing of electric vehicles in India

Companies setting up manufacturing facilities for EVs to be allowed limited imports of cars at lower custom duty under the new EV policy approved by the union government.

The union government has approved its new EV policy to boost the electric vehicle manufacturing in India. The new policy entails the minimum investment of 4150 crore with no cap on maximum investment. As per the policy, companies are required to set up their manufacturing facilities in India within three years and start commercial production of EVs.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

