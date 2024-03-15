Centre greenlights new EV policy to promote India as manufacturing hub for e-vehicles
The union government on Friday approved its new EV policy to promote the manufacturing of electric vehicles in India
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The union government has approved its new EV policy to boost the electric vehicle manufacturing in India. The new policy entails the minimum investment of ₹4150 crore with no cap on maximum investment. As per the policy, companies are required to set up their manufacturing facilities in India within three years and start commercial production of EVs.
(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!