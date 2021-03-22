OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Lok Sabha clears bill that seeks to give more powers to Delhi LG

A bill that seeks to make it clear that the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor" was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday amidst strong opposition from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party which said that the legislation is "unconstitutional".

According to the bill, the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor".

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has become necessary as there have been ambiguity in certain issues related to the functioning of the Delhi government and several cases were also filed in courts.

"Please do not say that it is a political bill. It is being brought to end ambiguity in certain issues as Delhi is a Union Territory. It will end certain confusion or technicality and enhance the efficiency of the administration," he said.

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party has opposed the bill. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had even urged the central government to take back the bill and said the AAP dispensation was ready to fall at the Modi government's feet for its withdrawal.

Reddy said there has been cordial relations between the central and Delhi governments since 1996 and all differences were resolved through discussions.

However, since 2015, some issues have come up and cases were filed before the Delhi High Court, which also gave certain rulings.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the port is being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan to boost trade ties.

India supplies 2nd shipment of equipment to Iran's Chabahar port

1 min read . 06:09 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares to administer a dose of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, marketed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) as COVISHIELD, against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Santiago, Dominican Republic February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas/File Photo

Govt revises dosage interval between Covishield jabs to 4-8 weeks

2 min read . 06:07 PM IST
File Photo: European Central Bank

ECB invokes banknote paradox to explain cash in contactless age

1 min read . 05:55 PM IST
File photo: Passengers violate social distancing norms at a bus station in Nagpur.

Nagpur records 3,596 news COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths

2 min read . 05:52 PM IST

Reddy said the court had also ruled that the L-G should be informed on executive issues of the city government.

He said when the GNCTD Act was enacted in 1991 by the then Congress government, Delhi has been made a UT with an assembly with "limited legislative powers".

"We did not do that. It was a Congress government which piloted the Act then," he said.

Reddy said the LG is an administrator so he has the right to know the day-to-day affairs. "We have not snatched any power from the Delhi government nor we have given any additional power to the LG," he said.

He strongly objected to some opposition members' reference that the "Modi government is dictatorial" and said the NDA government has not done anything wrong or new but just ended ambiguity and brought clarity on the Delhi government.

Participating in the debate, Congress member Manish Tewari said the bill is "unconstitutional" as it encroached upon the powers of the city government.

AAP member Bhagwant Mann also strongly opposed the bill and demanded its roll back.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout