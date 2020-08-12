The  govt  wants  to take the pain out of paying taxes

With pre-filled form, chances of errors while filing taxes get reduced substantially. By making PAN and Aadhaar mandatory, the department has minute details of almost all financial transactions undertaken by individuals and firms. The ease of filing of taxes further encourages individuals to reveal their incomes. Given that a tax filer is now aware of the extent of data available with the tax department, they are more likely to reveal their true incomes. A key advantage, however, will be in terms of making the process significantly simpler for taxpayers. The prospect of a few errors would translate into less tax litigation.