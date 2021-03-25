The great financial crunch: How the pandemic sank Indian states

The great financial crunch: How the pandemic sank Indian states8 min read . 05:01 PM IST
Budgets presented in various states over the past month show the immediate effects of 2020. The ripple effects will impact nearly all citizen services.
Budgets presented in various states over the past month show the immediate effects of 2020. The ripple effects will impact nearly all citizen services.
BENGALURU : Financial year 2020-21 was catastrophic for the finances of most Indian states, which were in any case already reeling from an economic downturn over the past few years. The pandemic decimated collections from conventional revenue sources, while stretching the states’ expenditure on healthcare. This, coupled with a significant delay on the Centre’s part in disbursing states their share of taxes has pushed many of them to the brink.
Against this backdrop, the recent budgets presented by state governments for the forthcoming fiscal year can be interpreted as a response to the carnage of the past year, as well as charting a new course toward financial stability and recovery. The economic and fiscal challenges for states are many, and some predate the pandemic.
