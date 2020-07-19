The great Indian growth miracle

As with other aspects of India’s more recent economic history, the trajectory of poverty since 2011-12 remains mired in controversy. The most recent and buried National Sample Survey (NSS) report on consumption expenditure in 2017-18 suggests that India’s poverty rate actually inched up one percentage point to 23%, according to Mint’s calculations. The statistics ministry has contested the findings of the NSS survey, arguing that consumption could not have declined in an era of high growth. However, given that the growth numbers have come under fire from independent experts, the argument has not convinced everyone.