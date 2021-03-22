The great Indian water challenge, in four charts

In cities, this problem of per capita availability may be growing faster than it can be solved. This puts the onus on local governments to build infrastructure for better water recycling, treatment and reduce wastage. For the next five years, the 15th Finance Commission has recommended that 30% of the state financing to rural and urban local bodies be tied to their performance on water supply and management. For cities with million-plus populations, two-thirds of a new “Challenge Fund"— ₹26,057 crore—will be made available based on performance in meeting “service-level benchmarks" on drinking water supply, rainwater harvesting and water recycling, among other priorities. The Centre has accepted the recommendations, paving the way for a more determined fight than before.