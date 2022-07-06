The magnanimity of Indian weddings is not hidden from anyone. From Bollywood's Karan Johar style of wedding to weddings that involve participation of the entire village, the event eventually turns into days of happiness and merriment.

Indians love an almost week of wedding celebrations. Its more than the union of two human beings, its the coming together of everyone to celebrate their union.

Such is the spirit expressed in this Baraat, or wedding procession for the groom's side that was heading for the bride's home in Madhya Pardesh's Indore.

The enthusiasm of the participants could not be dampened by heavy rainfall. This because an Indian household also knows what is called Jugaad. A yellow plastic sheet water-resistant material covers (popularly known as tarpaulin) an entire rally of people dancing away to glory heading for the wedding venue.

A Twitter user shared the video. Watch here

An Indian wedding entails months of planning and surely no one would like to see all of that go to waste ‘ just because it rained’.

The video captioned ‘This is called pure dedication’, has become viral on social media at a time when larger metropolis like Mumbai is suffering from waterlogging due to incessant rains.

The baraat moves on in the rain while loudspeakers belt out popular numbers.

The video also shows some enthusiastic baraaatis dancing in the rain out of the covers. The video has been shared by many Twitter users and viewed many of times.

"It happens only in India," said a user. "No matter what the situation is, we will take the bride," commented another. Twitter users hailed the spirit shown by the baaratis.

Meanwhile, the row over TMC MP Mahua Moitra's comment on Goddess Kali intensified on Wednesday with an FIR being registered against her in Bhopal for allegedly "outraging religious feelings" and the West Bengal unit of the BJP demanded her arrest even as Moitra dared the saffron party to "bring it on", saying she was not afraid of its "goons".