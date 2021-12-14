Hiring sentiment in India is the strongest reported in eight years, improving by five percentage points in comparison with the prior quarter and by 43 percentage points when compared with this time one year ago, according to a survey.

According to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, the 'Great Resignation' in India is impacting the hiring sentiments in the IT and technology sector companies.

“Due to the skill gap, talent shortage continues to prevail and it has become increasingly difficult for companies to find and hire the right talent," said Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director, ManpowerGroup India.

According to this survey, India has reported the strongest hiring prospects (+49%) in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by Australia (+37%) and Hong Kong (+37%), while the weakest regional labor market is expected in Japan (+11%), Taiwan (+13%) and Singapore (+14%).

The survey further noted that digital roles are most in-demand. IT, technology, telecoms, communications and media reported the strongest outlook (60 per cent), followed by restaurants and hotels (56 per cent) and banking, finance, insurance and real estate (52 per cent).

Overall, a similar hiring trend is also witnessed in the latest survey report from Naukri JobSpeak. According to the report, the onset of the festive season marked the comeback of the retail sector - showing a 47% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in November.

According to the report, another sector that benefited in the festive season was hospitality/travel, which showed 58% growth year-on-year. The telecom sector also continued its upward trajectory, growing by 91% annually.

“Hiring activity in Nov’21 has also grown in major job creation sectors - IT-Software (+50%) and Banking/Financial Services (+30%) as compared to Nov’20," according to the survey.

