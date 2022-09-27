The greatest pleasure of Ratan Tata is an inspiration we all need, See video

Recently, a clip of Ratan Tata's speech has surfaced on social media platforms in which the 84-year-old business tycoon talked about what really excites him or his greatest pleasure.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Ratan Tata is truly a person who is one of a kind. Although being the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group of Industries, he is known for many other reasons, one among them is motivating speeches and quotes. He is a philanthropist who donated huge sum of money for pressing causes.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Ratan Tata is truly a person who is one of a kind. Although being the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group of Industries, he is known for many other reasons, one among them is motivating speeches and quotes. He is a philanthropist who donated huge sum of money for pressing causes.
Recently, a clip of his speech has surfaced on social media platforms in which the 84-year-old business tycoon talked about what really excites him or his greatest pleasure.
Recently, a clip of his speech has surfaced on social media platforms in which the 84-year-old business tycoon talked about what really excites him or his greatest pleasure.
“The greatest pleasure I've had is trying to do something, everybody says ‘could not be done’," Ratan Tata said in a video posted by RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka on his official Twitter handle.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The greatest pleasure I've had is trying to do something, everybody says ‘could not be done’," Ratan Tata said in a video posted by RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka on his official Twitter handle.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Now, the industrialist's simple act of humility and his motivational speeches has won the hearts of the internet with people calling him 'Legend'. The video has garnered numerous reactions in the comment box.
Now, the industrialist's simple act of humility and his motivational speeches has won the hearts of the internet with people calling him 'Legend'. The video has garnered numerous reactions in the comment box.
One user said, "True. So when the Automobile industry told Ratan Tata that manufacturing a passenger car under Rs. 1,00,000 was not possible, he went ahead and manufactured the "impossible". He executed the project very passionately and proved all those who said "it can't be done" wrong."
One user said, "True. So when the Automobile industry told Ratan Tata that manufacturing a passenger car under Rs. 1,00,000 was not possible, he went ahead and manufactured the "impossible". He executed the project very passionately and proved all those who said "it can't be done" wrong."
“A lot more than a normal man can think !! There has to be something like super power to have this kind of a soul on the earth , to do so much in so many ways!! He only knows the prices he might have paid for practising the ethics. May god be with him," another person commented.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“A lot more than a normal man can think !! There has to be something like super power to have this kind of a soul on the earth , to do so much in so many ways!! He only knows the prices he might have paid for practising the ethics. May god be with him," another person commented.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A third user also wrote, “Same excitement should exist in all. We carry thinking of “could not be done" initially . We convert possible into impossible without evaluating. Mr Tata has proved to be different with “ can do" attitude. Tata Group witnessed so much of change & growth. Natural for everyone."
A third user also wrote, “Same excitement should exist in all. We carry thinking of “could not be done" initially . We convert possible into impossible without evaluating. Mr Tata has proved to be different with “ can do" attitude. Tata Group witnessed so much of change & growth. Natural for everyone."
Being a powerful industrialist, the chairman of Tata Group is also a prolific investor who has made numerous investments in several startups. Some of these are Ola Electric, Paytm, CarDekho, Snapdeal, Curefit, Zivame, Urban Company, Lenskart, etc.
Being a powerful industrialist, the chairman of Tata Group is also a prolific investor who has made numerous investments in several startups. Some of these are Ola Electric, Paytm, CarDekho, Snapdeal, Curefit, Zivame, Urban Company, Lenskart, etc.
Here are top 5 motivating mantras by Ratan Tata
1)“Ups and downs in life are very important to keep us going because a straight line, even in an ECG. means we are not alive."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here are top 5 motivating mantras by Ratan Tata
1)“Ups and downs in life are very important to keep us going because a straight line, even in an ECG. means we are not alive."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
2) “If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together."
2) “If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together."
3) “Take the stones people throw at you. And use them to build a monument."
3) “Take the stones people throw at you. And use them to build a monument."
4) “None can destroy iron, but its rust can. Likewise, none can destroy a person, but his own mindset can."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
4) “None can destroy iron, but its rust can. Likewise, none can destroy a person, but his own mindset can."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
5) “I may have hurt some people along the way, but I would like to be seen as somebody who has done his best to do the right thing for any situation and not compromised."
5) “I may have hurt some people along the way, but I would like to be seen as somebody who has done his best to do the right thing for any situation and not compromised."