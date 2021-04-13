The green finance challenge for the Indian economy

The central bank can play an instrumental role in steering finance towards green investments. This can be done by mandating climate-related disclosures by banks, directed and concessional lending towards green investment, and the establishment of green financial institutions. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as part of its green finance initiative, included the small renewable energy sector under priority sector lending in 2015. Yet, bank credit to the renewable energy sector remains dismal: 0.5% of total bank credit and 7.9% of total power sector credit. The RBI expects this ratio to improve as renewable energy gets adopted in greater measure in the coming years.