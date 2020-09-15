The growing fatigue with work from home

Pratik Kumar, CEO of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering Ltd. and member of the board of Wipro Enterprises Ltd, said that he always viewed WFH as an alternative. “People were a little hasty in saying WFH is the new defined way of working," he explained. “At the end of the day we are social animals. We crave for connects, which is other than virtual. You could remain in the virtual mode for a while, but then fatigue begins to set in."