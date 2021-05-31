The growing threat of inflation, in five charts

The growing threat of inflation, in five charts4 min read . 12:21 PM IST
- The latest data suggest a sharp rise in inflationary threats ahead of the next policy rate decision by the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee
The second wave of the pandemic has derailed India’s economic recovery, and even before domestic demand recovers fully, another macro-economic threat has reared its head: inflation.
A spike in global commodity prices - on the back of a recovery in global demand and expansion in central bank balance sheets - and pandemic-induced disruptions have raised inflationary risks. This has eroded purchasing power of consumers, acting as a double whammy for those who lost incomes and livelihoods during the lockdowns.
