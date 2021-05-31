Subscribe
Home >News >India >The growing threat of inflation, in five charts

The growing threat of inflation, in five charts

The latest wholesale price inflation (WPI) numbers for the month of April suggest a sharp build-up in factory gate prices. WPI inflation rose to a 11-year high of 10.5% over the year-ago period. Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read . 12:21 PM IST Puneet Kumar Arora

  • The latest data suggest a sharp rise in inflationary threats ahead of the next policy rate decision by the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee

The second wave of the pandemic has derailed India’s economic recovery, and even before domestic demand recovers fully, another macro-economic threat has reared its head: inflation.

A spike in global commodity prices - on the back of a recovery in global demand and expansion in central bank balance sheets - and pandemic-induced disruptions have raised inflationary risks. This has eroded purchasing power of consumers, acting as a double whammy for those who lost incomes and livelihoods during the lockdowns.

