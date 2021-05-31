The growing threat of inflation, in five charts

A spike in global commodity prices - on the back of a recovery in global demand and expansion in central bank balance sheets - and pandemic-induced disruptions have raised inflationary risks. This has eroded purchasing power of consumers, acting as a double whammy for those who lost incomes and livelihoods during the lockdowns.

