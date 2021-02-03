The health nudge is merely a mirage

HYDERABAD :
The Union Budget, as expected, focused on healthcare, recognizing the havoc that the pandemic has caused in the country. The Economic Survey too had announced last week that health has to now take centerstage. The finance minister’s Budget speech mentioned handsome allocations—a ₹2.24 trillion health booster shot, implying a 137% increase in the outlay. This amounts to slightly more than 1.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). While this figure in itself is an exaggeration (explained later), what it shows is that the government has been unable to bring health spends anywhere close to 2%, as it should have by 2021.
The ₹2.24-trillion figure sounds like a huge spike from the ₹72,934 crore budgetary allocation of pre-covid days. However, there is a note of caution here. This huge outlay includes ₹60,030 crore for drinking water and another ₹36,022 crore as a new grant, proposed by the Finance Commission, for water and sanitation. Keeping these allocations aside immediately brings the health outlay down to ₹1.28 trillion. Further removing the special one-time ₹35,000 crore meant for covid-19 vaccination, we are left with ₹92794 crore—a marginal hike over last year’s sum. This figure represents a health allocation of just about 0.6% of GDP, nowhere close to the 2.5-3% that has been promised now for years. Remove the grant for nutrition and the allocation comes down even further—to 0.34% of GDP.
