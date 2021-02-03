The health nudge is merely a mirage

The ₹2.24-trillion figure sounds like a huge spike from the ₹72,934 crore budgetary allocation of pre-covid days. However, there is a note of caution here. This huge outlay includes ₹60,030 crore for drinking water and another ₹36,022 crore as a new grant, proposed by the Finance Commission, for water and sanitation. Keeping these allocations aside immediately brings the health outlay down to ₹1.28 trillion. Further removing the special one-time ₹35,000 crore meant for covid-19 vaccination, we are left with ₹92794 crore—a marginal hike over last year’s sum. This figure represents a health allocation of just about 0.6% of GDP, nowhere close to the 2.5-3% that has been promised now for years. Remove the grant for nutrition and the allocation comes down even further—to 0.34% of GDP.

