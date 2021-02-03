Subscribe
Home >News >India >The health nudge is merely a mirage
Given the possibility of a second wave of covid infections, or the threat of a new mutated virus strain, one would have thought that health research would be given a major boost. But FY22’s 2,663 crore allocation represents a 34% decrease from FY21.

The health nudge is merely a mirage

9 min read . 09:11 PM IST Amir Ullah Khan , Saleema Razvi

  • Amid a pandemic, India has a unique opportunity to transform its health sector. How is the country faring?
  • In a year when everything should have gone into building a world-class healthcare system, what we see is the finance ministry resorting to minor tweaks in the existing public health edifice.

HYDERABAD : The Union Budget, as expected, focused on healthcare, recognizing the havoc that the pandemic has caused in the country. The Economic Survey too had announced last week that health has to now take centerstage. The finance minister’s Budget speech mentioned handsome allocations—a 2.24 trillion health booster shot, implying a 137% increase in the outlay. This amounts to slightly more than 1.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). While this figure in itself is an exaggeration (explained later), what it shows is that the government has been unable to bring health spends anywhere close to 2%, as it should have by 2021.

The 2.24-trillion figure sounds like a huge spike from the 72,934 crore budgetary allocation of pre-covid days. However, there is a note of caution here. This huge outlay includes 60,030 crore for drinking water and another 36,022 crore as a new grant, proposed by the Finance Commission, for water and sanitation. Keeping these allocations aside immediately brings the health outlay down to 1.28 trillion. Further removing the special one-time 35,000 crore meant for covid-19 vaccination, we are left with 92794 crore—a marginal hike over last year’s sum. This figure represents a health allocation of just about 0.6% of GDP, nowhere close to the 2.5-3% that has been promised now for years. Remove the grant for nutrition and the allocation comes down even further—to 0.34% of GDP.

