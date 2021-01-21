The healthy competition of an open market

Today, India’s vaccine industry led by the Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Biological E and others accounts for 50% of the global vaccine capacity. By 2006, Shantha Biotechnics and Bharat Biotech had disrupted the monopoly of multinational corporations for Hepatitis B vaccines not only in India but throughout the developing world with the help of the World Health Organization. Likewise, Biocon and Wockhardt have broken the insulin stronghold that Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi had enjoyed for decades. Biocon has not only been instrumental in increasing affordable access for diabetics in India but serves patients the world over.

