Brazil today received two million doses of India-made Covid-19 vaccines to fight the pandemic that has killed 2,14,000 people in the country.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing two million doses of vaccines to his country, one of the worst-hit nations by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While thanking India for the vaccine export, the Brazilian President also mentioned that the country feels honoured to have a great partner (India) to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts.

"Namaskar, Prime Minister @narendramodi. Brazil is honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle. Thank you for helping us with vaccine exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad! धनयवाद," Bolsonaro tweeted on Friday.

Bolsonaro also tweeted a picture of Lord Hanuman carrying a mountain with vaccines from India to Brazil. The illustration is inspired by the tale in the Ramayana where Hanuman carries an entire mountain to deliver the Sanjeevani herb, to save the life of Lakshmana, the brother of Lord Rama when he was injured in a battle.

PM Modi also replied to the Brazilian President saying that it was an honour to be a trusted partner during the pandemic adding that the two countries will continue to strengthen cooperation on healthcare.

"The honour is ours, President @jairbolsonaro to be a trusted partner of Brazil in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic together. We will continue to strengthen our cooperation on healthcare," Prime Minister wrote in a tweet dated Saturday.

India, one of the world's biggest drugmakers, on Friday began commercial exports and sent two million doses of Covishield, developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, to Brazil.

Brazil's Health Ministry announced that the Covid-19 vaccine landed in Sao Paulo on Friday before being flown to Rio de Janeiro, where Brazil's state-run Fiocruz Institute is based, the Associated Press reported.

Fiocruz has an agreement to produce and distribute the vaccine, the report said. In April, India also provided the Latin American country raw materials for the production of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world next only to the United States. The total number of cases are over 8.7 million and 2,14,000 deaths related to coronavirus have been recorded.

India had earlier supplied hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and paracetamol tablets, as well as diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves and other medical supplies to a large number of countries to help them deal with the pandemic.

