The importance of forex reserves for RBI, economy

All international transactions are settled in US dollars and are therefore needed to support our imports. More importantly, they are needed to support, maintain confidence for central bank action, whether monetary policy action or any exchange rate intervention to support the domestic currency. It also helps limit any vulnerability because of a sudden disruption in foreign capital flows, which could happen during a crisis. Holding liquid forex thus provides a cushion against such effects and gives the confidence that there would still be enough forex to support the country’s crucial imports in case of external shocks.