The India-China conflict is not all about power play

There is no mutually agreed Line of Actual Control (LAC) along certain stretches of the 3,488-km long India-China border and both sides claim parts of it as their own. Representatives from China and Tibet gathered in Simla in 1914 to negotiate a treaty that would determine the status of Tibet and effectively settle the border. After initially accepting the agreement, the Chinese went back on their word. This status lingered on till 1962 when China attacked India and occupied the region of Aksai Chin. China still occupies that part of Ladakh. It also claims that Arunachal Pradesh is part of its territory.