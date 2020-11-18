The India Game Developers Conference 2020 goes virtual

“Given the pandemic situation, IGDC decided to go with an ‘all-digital experience’. We also viewed this as an opportunity to attract an ever-wider audience who can attend this conference virtually, not just from India, but from all parts of the world, and thanks to the strong support we have received from industry sponsors, we have made access to this conference free for everyone. For a lot of aspiring game developers, this is a great way to participate without having to invest in travel and accommodation. We have a strong line-up of Indian and international speakers who are happy that they can be a part of IGDC virtually," said Rajesh Rao, Convener, IGDC 2020.