The inflation talk is  heating  up  with trillions at stake

Spending may bounce back faster than it did after 2008, and drive prices higher, as a more aggressive policy response has cushioned the blow to household finances. Fiscal stimulus, unlike the monetary kind, goes directly into people’s bank accounts—where it’s likely to get spent. This opens the door for “demand-pull inflation," according to Stephen Jen, who runs the hedge fund Eurizon SLJ Capital. “Companies with any market power to raise prices will do so." However, incomes may have held up through the recession, but not all the money is getting spent. Savings rates have soared. That’s partly a function of lockdowns.