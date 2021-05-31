Subscribe
Home >News >India >The inside story of a high sea rescue

The inside story of a high sea rescue

A total of five vessels with 714 personnel on-board were out in the sea when cyclone Tauktae struck. Rescuers evacuated 628 people from the vessels; they also recovered 76 bodies.
10 min read . 10:59 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

  • Battered by a cyclone, an ONGC barge began to sink on 17 May. Then, four vessels in the vicinity also lost control
  • The Indian Navy received five separate SOS calls in a matter of hours. The lives of 714 people on-board five vessels that were carrying out work for ONGC in the Arabian Sea were at risk

MUMBAI : Between 9.15 and 9.30am on 17 May, as cyclone Tauktae was busy ravaging parts of the western coast, the Indian Navy’s Maritime Operations Centre in Kochi, Kerala, received an SOS that the anchor ropes of the construction barge Papaa-305 had given way.

The barge, a flat-bottomed vessel, had been hired by the Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) Ltd. It was engaged in offshore drilling in the Arabian Sea and had dozens of personnel on board. The fraying of the ropes left the Papaa-305 adrift and in danger of sinking.

