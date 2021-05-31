The inside story of a high sea rescue

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Battered by a cyclone, an ONGC barge began to sink on 17 May. Then, four vessels in the vicinity also lost control
The Indian Navy received five separate SOS calls in a matter of hours. The lives of 714 people on-board five vessels that were carrying out work for ONGC in the Arabian Sea were at risk
MUMBAI :
Between 9.15 and 9.30am on 17 May, as cyclone Tauktae was busy ravaging parts of the western coast, the Indian Navy’s Maritime Operations Centre in Kochi, Kerala, received an SOS that the anchor ropes of the construction barge Papaa-305 had given way.
The barge, a flat-bottomed vessel, had been hired by the Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) Ltd. It was engaged in offshore drilling in the Arabian Sea and had dozens of personnel on board. The fraying of the ropes left the Papaa-305 adrift and in danger of sinking.