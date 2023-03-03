The invisible labour: Women's unpaid domestic work totals 1,640 crore hours daily worldwide2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Women across the world work for 1640 crore hours every day without any salary, says a report. Another report suggests the unpaid domestic work of women to account for 7.2% of India's GDP
If all the ladies doing their household chores for their family are paid for their job, then the amount paid to them would be equivalent to about 7.5 per cent of India's GDP, according to State Bank of India's latest report. Whereas, a similar report released by International Labour Organisation said that all the ladies of 64 countries across the world work for 1640 crore hours without any pay on a daily basis, reports Live Hindustan.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×