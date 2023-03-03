The SBI research has assumed a monthly income of ₹5,000 for rural women and ₹8,000 for urban women, which means they have taken it as the wage which these ladies would have received had they worked for 8 hours in a day. There has also an additional assumption that 5% of these women in rural and 30% in urban areas are working for wages in the formal set-up. In its analysis, the report has indicated that "the total contribution of unpaid women to the economy is around ₹22.7 lakh crore (rural: ₹14.7 lakh crore and urban: ₹8.0 lakh crore) which is almost 7.5 per cent of India’s GDP."