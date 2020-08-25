The  jump  in  forex reserves may not be a positive sign

Between 27 March and 14 August this year, foreign exchange reserves rose 12.6% to $535.25 billion. The interesting thing is that during a similar period in 2019, forex reserves rose by just 4.5% to $430.5 billion. Clearly, there has been a very rapid increase in the country’s foreign exchange reserves since March-end, after the negative economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic was first felt. Some economic and political commentators have tried to pass this increase as evidence of improvement in the overall state of the economy. But there’s much more to it than meets the eye.