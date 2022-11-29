The Kashmir Files and the 'vulgar' propaganda controversy: Full story in 10 points

‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is back in the news. The comments of an Israeli director and jury chairperson of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Nadav Lapid calling 'The Kashmir Files' "vulgar and propaganda" have sparked a furious debate. Lapid’s comments on the film came at the closing ceremony of the 53rd edition of IFFI on Monday in Goa. As controversy grew, more people joined the discourse against him. While some spoke up his defence, others have accused him of being insensitive towards the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}