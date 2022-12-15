The Kashmir Files back in news; Twitter war erupts between filmmakers

The Kashmir Files back in news; Twitter war erupts between filmmakers1 min read . 07:14 AM IST
‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is back in the news.
After 'The Kashmir Files' director shared his disagreement over filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's recent statement, a war of words started between Vivek Agnihotri and Anurag on Twitter on Wednesday.
Vivek Agnihotri, taking to Twitter, shared a screenshot of Anurag Kashyap's interview which reads, "Films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the industry: Anurag Kashyap."
"I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood's one & only Milord. Do you agree?" Vivek captioned the post.
The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director responded to Vivek's tweet and said, "Sir aapki galti nahin hai, aap ki filmon ki research bhi aisi hi hoti hai jaise aapki mere conversations pe tweet hai. Aapka aur aapki media ka bhi same haal hai. Koi nahin next time thoda serious research kar lena .."
Vivek then asked Anurag to prove that the four-year research work on 'The Kashmir Files' was a lie and took an indirect jab at Anurag's recently released film 'Dobaaraa'.
'The Tashkent Files' director further replied, "Bholenath, aap lage haath sabit kar hi do ki #TheKashmirFiles ka 4 saal ka research sab jhooth tha. Girija Tikoo, BK Ganju, Airforce killing, Nadimarg sab jhooth tha. 700 Panditon ke video sab jhooth the. Hindu kabhi mare hi nahin. Aap prove kar do, DOBAARA aisi galti nahin hogi."
The Twitter war over remarks on The Kashmir Files divided the social media platform into two parts, with some supporting Vivek Agnihotri, while others stood along with Anurag Kashyap.
‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is back in the news after the comments of an Israeli director and jury chairperson of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Nadav Lapid calling 'The Kashmir Files' "vulgar and propaganda" have sparked a furious debate.
"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life", Lapid said.
'The Kashmir Files' is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley at the height of militancy in the 90s. The film performed exceptionally well at the box office by minting over ₹330 crore.
(With inputs from agencies)
