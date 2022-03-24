This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the latest box office figures show The Kashmir Files earned ₹10.03 crore on Wednesday, thereby crossing the ₹200 crore mark
Continuing its successful run in the post-pandemic world, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files has surprised everyone and has now entered the coveted ₹200 crore club. With gross earnings of ₹200.13 crore, the film has become the biggest grosser in the post-pandemic era.
The Vivek Agnihotri directorial revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and stars Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and others. It has also been declared tax-free in states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.
The Kashmir Files takes the box office by storm:-
The controversial film depicting the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits has become a surprise box-office success. The film’s collections have been boosted by tax exemptions from eight Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states and its top party leaders endorsing the movie.
Without any megastars—it features Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty in lead roles—the film had a little pre-release buzz going for it. But the movie received strong support from several BJP state governments and its leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met the film’s director, Vivek Agnihotri, and its cast members. At BJP’s parliamentary party meeting, Modi said “films like The Kashmir Files need to be made so that people can know the truth".
With ANI inputs
