Without any megastars—it features Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty in lead roles—the film had a little pre-release buzz going for it. But the movie received strong support from several BJP state governments and its leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met the film’s director, Vivek Agnihotri, and its cast members. At BJP’s parliamentary party meeting, Modi said “films like The Kashmir Files need to be made so that people can know the truth".