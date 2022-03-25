Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared two-week collection of the film on Twitter. Calling it an epic blockbuster, he tweeted, “From ₹3.55 cr on Day 1 to ₹207.33 cr on Day 14, #TheKashmirFiles has packed a Historic Total in 2 weeks... EPIC BLOCKBUSTER... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr, Wed 10.03 cr, Thu 7.20 cr. Total: ₹207.33 cr. #India biz."

