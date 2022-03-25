Vivek Agnihotri directed directed ‘The Kashmir Files’, which stars has collected a total of ₹207 crore in the box office.
The Kashmir Files has become the most successful Bollywood release after the Covid pandemic. It has also beaten previous post-pandemic blockbuster Sooryavanshi.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared two-week collection of the film on Twitter. Calling it an epic blockbuster, he tweeted, “From ₹3.55 cr on Day 1 to ₹207.33 cr on Day 14, #TheKashmirFiles has packed a Historic Total in 2 weeks... EPIC BLOCKBUSTER... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr, Wed 10.03 cr, Thu 7.20 cr. Total: ₹207.33 cr. #India biz."
The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar and others.
The movie has completed two weeks in India. The film will now compete with SS Rajamouli's RRR in theatres.
Mentioning the milestones touched by the film, Adarsh tweeted, "#TheKashmirFiles biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹97.30 cr, Week 2: ₹110.03 cr, Total: ₹207.33 cr. 13.08% GROWTH in Week 2, FANTASTIC #India biz. #TKF benchmarks... Crossed ₹50 cr: Day 5, ₹75 cr: Day 6, ₹100 cr: Day 8, ₹150 cr: Day 10, ₹175 cr: Day 11, ₹200 cr: Day 13."
The movie crossed the ₹200 crore mark on its 13 day in theatres.
The film will now face competition from RRR which has already made an impact at the box office.
RRR is an SS Rajamouli film that stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt.
The film's overseas distributor Raftar Creations has claimed in a tweet that the film has already collected $3 million in US from its premiere shows.
Raftar Creations's Twitter page shared on Friday, “USA Premiers comscore Hourly Gross. $3,000,127 from 981 Locations at 7:45 PM PST fist ever Indian movie to hit the $3 million dollar mark for Premiers (sic)."
