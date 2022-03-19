The Kashmir Files creates history; enters the 100 cr club

The Kashmir Files creates history; enters the 100 cr club1 min read . 07:10 PM IST
- The film, featuring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, became one of the biggest all-time blockbusters on Friday by earning a 19.15 crore
Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial venture, 'The Kashmir Files', is continuing its winning streak at the box office. The film, featuring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, became one of the biggest all-time blockbusters on Friday by earning a 19.15 crore, which is at par with Baahubali 2 and higher than Dangal. On the same day, it also entered the 100 crore club by earning ₹116.45 crore in total.
'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, had released in theatres on March 11. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.
