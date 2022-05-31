OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri calls Oxford Union Hinduphobic after show gets cancelled: Netizens react
“The Kashmir Files" director Vivek Agnihotri has called the Oxford Union “Hinduphobic". His comments come as the union has “cancelled" an event of the director, who is currently in Europe on a humanity tour. Agnihotri threatened to file a lawsuit against them for cancelling his event.

“Yet another Hindu voice is curbed at HINDUPHOBIC Oxford Union. They have cancelled me. In reality, they cancelled Hindu Genocide & Hindu students who are a minority at Oxford Univ. The president elect is a Paksitani," Vivek Agnihotri wrote.

"Pl share & support me in this most difficult fight," Agnihotri wrote on Twitter. The Twitter message by the director of “The Kashmir Files" was accompanied by a video where he explained the situation.

Netizens have reacted to Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet. Some of them called the incident “shameful" while some say that they are “with" the filmmaker in this fight. One of the users says that he is “ashamed of being Oxford alumni". Another user found the incident disappointing.

“Why are academic institutions uncomfortable with the truth that Kashmir Files depicts?" one user wrote. “We must not allow stifling of freedom of speech and expression in academia (sic)."

Another user wondered if there was any other way they could support Vivek Agnihotri. “Is there an online petition to sign? Or a letter that we can send to local MP?" he wrote.

One of the users asked the filmmaker to leave Oxford and go to Jammu to help the Kashmiri Pandits as they are facing difficulties and under constant threat from militants".

Meanwhile, some other users disagree with Vivek Agnihotri. One of the users wrote that Oxford has a separate dept for Hindu studies and they have done research on the Mahabharata and the Ramayana. Another user stood by the union for not allowing the filmmaker to speak.

“Hate should never be given a platform. They did the right thing," he wrote.

