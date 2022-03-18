Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri gets 'Y' category security cover. Read here

Film director Vivek Agnihotri has been given 'Y' category security with CRPF cover pan India.
1 min read . 12:40 PM IST Livemint

  • 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri has been given 'Y' category security with CRPF cover pan India

'The Kashmir Files' film director Vivek Agnihotri has been given 'Y' category security with CRPF cover pan India, as per government sources. The film, starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles, depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. Additionally, the Bihar government has decided to arrange a special screening of 'The Kashmir Files' movie for MLAs and MLCs of the state on March 25. The movie, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, will be screened at a theatre in the state capital on March 25.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Delhi Police asked the DCPs of all districts to make adequate security arrangements in mixed population areas of the city in view of the newly-released Bollywood film "The Kashmir Files" to prevent any law and order situation. The letter issued by the Special Branch of Delhi Police on March 14 cited apprehensions of possible communal violence and tension due to the sensitive nature of the film.

“Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter, adequate precautionary measures may be taken to maintain law and order situation under control. Adequate police arrangements by local police (including sufficient women police), PCR and traffic are suggested especially in mixed population areas to handle the situation tactfully to avoid any untoward incident," it stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

