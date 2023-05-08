'The Kerala Story' banned in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee calls film ‘a distorted story’2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 06:19 PM IST
The controversy surrounding the film started when its trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS.
The West Bengal government has banned controversial movie, ‘The Kerala Story’ from being screened in theatres. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee ordered the immediate ban on the on the screening of the controversial film.
