The West Bengal government has banned controversial movie, ‘The Kerala Story’ from being screened in theatres. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee ordered the immediate ban on the on the screening of the controversial film.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee described 'The Kerala Story' as a distorted movie, aimed at defaming the southern state. News agency ANI quoted Mamata Banerjee saying, “West Bengal govt has decided to ban the movie The Kerala Story. This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state."

CM Mamata Bannerjee also said, “What is The Kashmir files? it is to humiliate one section. What is The Kerala story?... It is a distorted story." Reacting to the decision, film producer Vipul Shah said, “If that is what she has done, we will take legal action. Whatever is possible under the provisions of law, we will fight."

Action will be taken against any theatre found showing the film, a West Bengal government official told PTI.

'The Kerala Story', which hit the theatres on Friday, has been facing protests across the country due to its storyline. ‘The Kerala Story’ was pulled down from theatres in Tamil Nadu. President of Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association, M Subramaniam, confirmed the decision

"To avoid any incident of hatred and violence and to maintain peace in the state, the CM has directed an immediate ban on screening of The Kerala Story. Action will be taken against any cinema hall that violates the ban," the bureaucrat told news agency PTI.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles.

The controversy surrounding the film started when its trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. This statement triggered a heated political debate and many leaders questioned the veracity of the claim.

The film collected ₹16 crore at the domestic box office on the third day of its release. This takes their total earning to over ₹35 since its release on May 5.