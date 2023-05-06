'The Kerala Story' was released in the theatres on Friday amid a political slugfest over the film's controversial content. Featuring Adah Sharma has received both complimentary and uncomplimentary feedback. On the internet, some people have termed the film 'propaganda' by the right-wing party, while others have hailed the filmmaker for "disclosing the reality".

The Kerala Story box office collection Day 1:

According to media reports, Sudipto Sen's film raked in around ₹6.50 crore on its first day of release. However, official figures are yet to be released.

In comparison to last year's film The Kashmir Files, this film has witnessed slightly higher earnings on Day 1. The Kashmir Files earned ₹3.55 crore on its first day of release. Anupam Kher starrer, The Kashmir Files received a similar political slugfest in 2022 that Adah Sharma starrer film is receiving now. Both films are based on topics that are considered to be politically sensitive.

The Kerala Story 'unofficially' banned in Kerala:

Kerala's BJP President K Surendran said several theatres in the coastal state deliberately did not release the film. He accused Congress and the Left party of threatening the theaters' owners for not releasing the film in the state.

According to the ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress in Kerala, the film falsely claims that 32,000 women got converted and radicalised and were deployed in terror missions both in India and around the world.

Before the release of the film, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a writ petition against The Kerala Story and asked them to knock doors of the state's high court.

However, yesterday, the Kerala High Court refused to stay the release and said the trailer does not contain anything offensive to any particular community as a whole.

The court said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has examined the movie and found that it is suitable for public exhibition.

The Kerala High Court also noted that the producers have published a disclaimer along with the movie which specifically says that the film has fictionalised and is a dramatised version of events and that the film doesn't claim accuracy or factuality of historic events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cites fim during Karnataka election speech:

In a rally in Ballari in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Such a beautiful state of the country, where people are hardworking and talented. The ‘Kerala Story’ film brings out terror conspiracies happening in that state."

The Kerala Story controversy:

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in the lead roles.

The trailer of Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.

Following this, the trailer, which earlier claimed in its original trailer that 32,000 women from Kerala had joined ISIS, has been changed on YouTube to state that the movie tells the "true stories of 'three' young girls from different parts of Kerala".