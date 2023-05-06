In comparison to last year's film The Kashmir Files, this film has witnessed slightly higher earnings on Day 1. The Kashmir Files earned ₹3.55 crore on its first day of release. Anupam Kher starrer, The Kashmir Files received a similar political slugfest in 2022 that Adah Sharma starrer film is receiving now. Both films are based on topics that are considered to be politically sensitive.

