‘The Kerala Story’ made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan1 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 01:47 PM IST
‘The Kerala Story’: Everyone should watch this film. Parents, children and daughters should watch it. That's why the Madhya Pradesh government is giving tax-free status to the movie ‘The Kerala Story’, Chouhan said
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced to give tax-free status to 'The Kerala Story' in the state, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited the movie for bringing out terror conspiracies and used it to attack the Congress during a rally in Karnataka.
