The Kerala Story mints 35 crore at box office in three days

'The Kerala Story', directed by Sudipto Sen, made significant profits at the Indian box office in the three days of its release with the total earning crossing ₹35 crore so far. On Day 2, the film's collection at the box office closed at ₹20 crore.
The film's trailer was criticized for suggesting that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. In response to the backlash, the film's team removed the figure and rephrased the trailer's description to focus on the story of three women from Kerala.
Vipul Amrutlal Shah produced the movie, "The Kerala Story", which was released on May 5. The Kerala High Court rejected a request for a stay order on the movie's release. The film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in the leading roles.
The Kerala High Court has rejected the plea to stop the movie's release, stating that the film's trailer is not offensive towards any particular community as a whole. The court also mentioned that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reviewed the movie and concluded that it is appropriate for public display.
The Delhi unit of the BJP on Sunday demanded that the AAP government give tax exemption to "The Kerala Story" film and hold its special screenings for girls in the 15-16 age group in the city.
State BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the film was based on the "serious issue of love jihad", "religious conversion" and pushing innocent girls into "terrorism".
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced to give tax-free status to 'The Kerala Story' in the state, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited the movie for bringing out terror conspiracies and using it to attack the Congress during a rally in Karnataka.
The CM said that the film exposes the conspiracies of ‘love jihad’, religious conversion, and terrorism and its “hideous" face. ‘Love jihad' is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.
