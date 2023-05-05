'The Kerala Story' producer agrees to remove teaser claiming ISIS recruitment of 32,000 Kerala women2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 01:35 PM IST
The Kerala High Court declined to halt the release of the contentious movie 'The Kerala Story', which was released in cinemas today
The Kerala High Court's Division Bench, consisting of Justice N. Nagaresh and Justice Sophy Thomas on Friday noted the submission of the producer of “The Kerala Story" that they will take down the teaser of the movie from their social media platforms which alleged that over 32,000 women from Kerala were recruited by ISIS.
