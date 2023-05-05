The Kerala High Court's Division Bench, consisting of Justice N. Nagaresh and Justice Sophy Thomas on Friday noted the submission of the producer of “ The Kerala Story " that they will take down the teaser of the movie from their social media platforms which alleged that over 32,000 women from Kerala were recruited by ISIS.

#BREAKING The producer of "The Kerala Story" tells Kerala High Court that the teaser of the movie, which claimed that over 32,000 women from Kerala were recruited to ISIS, will be removed from their social media accounts.



High Court records the statement.

As reported by LiveLaw, the Kerala High Court declined to halt the release of the contentious movie 'The Kerala Story', which was released in cinemas today.

The Kerala High Court declined to halt the release of 'The Kerala Story' movie, stating that it claims to be "inspired by true events," and noting that the Central Board of Film Certification has authorized it for public viewing.

The bench also watched the film's trailer and concluded that it did not contain any material that was offensive to any community.

The bench further mentioned that the petitioners had not seen the movie and that the producers had included a disclaimer stating that the film was a fictionalized version of events.

"There is something called freedom of speech and expression. They have artistic freedom, we have to balance that also", Justice Nagaresh orally stated while refusing to grant an interim order.

“What is there in the film that is against Islam? There is no allegation against a religion, but only against the organization ISIS", Justice Nagaresh orally remarked during the hearing.

The bench on the request of the petitioners, viewed the trailer in open court today. "This is fiction. There are no ghosts or vampires, but there are a large number of movies showing the same." the Court remarked during the hearing, LiveLaw noted.

"There are many movies in which Hindu Sanyasis are shown as smugglers and rapists. No one says anything. You may have seen such movies in Hindi and Malayalam. In Kerala, we are so secular. There was a movie where a pujari spit on an idol and no problem was created. Can you imagine? It is a famous award-winning movie", Justice Nagaresh orally said.