Amid the ongoing controversy around the movie The Kerala Story, Oscar-winning musician A R Rahman on 4 May shared a video on social media showing a Hindu wedding inside a mosque in Kerala. In a tweet, the legendary singer retweeted a video and wrote, “Bravo, love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing."

Bravo 🙌🏽 love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing ❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/X9xYVMxyiF — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 4, 2023

The 1 minute and 47 seconds clip was reported by an independent digital platform and showed a Hindu couple tying the knot in a mosque in Kerala's Alappuzha city. According to the video, the bride's mother who was struggling financially had approached the mosque's committee for help with her daughter's wedding.

“The Kerala Story" is based on alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala, before inducting them into terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS).

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to interfere with the release of the film. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala refused to entertain a plea challenging CBFC certification granted to 'The Kerala Story'. "Think about the labour of actors, producers who put in a lot of work. A filmmaker invests a lot of money and time in making the film. Leave it to the market, the market will decide if it is not up to the mark," the bench said. The Madras high court too on Thursday dismissed a petition against the release of the controversial movie, ‘The Kerala Story’, which is slated to hit cinemas on 5 May. The Madras HC also rapped the petitioner for approaching it at the last hour, seeking a ban on the release of 'The Kerala Story'.

The petitioners have said that the film demeans the entire community and will endanger the lives and livelihood of Muslims.

“The movie begins by flashing a note that it has been inspired by true events.... it is falsely stated that 32,000 girls have left Kerala for West Asia to join ISIS even though the United Nations, the Union Home Ministry, police sources, and experts agree that the number of Indians who left to join ISIS is around 66 and the maximum number of pro-ISIS persons who may have shown inclination towards ISIS is in between 100 and 200," the petition said

With the film set to release today, Tamil Nadu is on high alert. Starring Adah Sharma, the film is written and directed by Sudipto Sen, and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.