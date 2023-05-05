The Kerala Story row: AR Rahman shares video of Hindu wedding inside mosque, says ‘love for humanity…’ | Watch2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 09:53 AM IST
The Kerala Story is based on alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala, before inducting them into terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS).
Amid the ongoing controversy around the movie The Kerala Story, Oscar-winning musician A R Rahman on 4 May shared a video on social media showing a Hindu wedding inside a mosque in Kerala. In a tweet, the legendary singer retweeted a video and wrote, “Bravo, love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing."
