The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to interfere with the release of the film. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala refused to entertain a plea challenging CBFC certification granted to 'The Kerala Story'. "Think about the labour of actors, producers who put in a lot of work. A filmmaker invests a lot of money and time in making the film. Leave it to the market, the market will decide if it is not up to the mark," the bench said. The Madras high court too on Thursday dismissed a petition against the release of the controversial movie, ‘The Kerala Story’, which is slated to hit cinemas on 5 May. The Madras HC also rapped the petitioner for approaching it at the last hour, seeking a ban on the release of 'The Kerala Story'.