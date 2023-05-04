Tamil Nadu is on high alert in anticipation of the release of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' on May 5. The government is aware that some groups have called for protests and that certain Islamic groups have requested a ban on the film. However, the government has decided not to ban the film, and instead has alerted all law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant.

“Some groups have called for protests. Our intelligence wing has taken note of their messages on social media," said a top government official on the condition of anonymity, as reported by Hindustan Times.

“Some Islamic groups have also approached the police in a few districts seeking a ban. But the government is not banning it. Even Kerala has not banned it. We have, however, relayed the alerts to all the law enforcement agencies to remain on high alert," the official added.

The official also confirmed that reports that the intelligence wing has recommended that the government “must not release The Kerala Story are incorrect".

“The Intelligence officers have not given us any such recommendation, and the government has not taken any decision on it," the official said.

Supreme Court refused to interfere

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain pleas to stall the release of the film and has directed the petitioners to approach the Kerala high court, where similar petitions are already pending. The Muslim clerical body Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind approached the Supreme Court after the film's trailer was released.

The petitioners have said that the film demeans the entire community and will endanger the lives and livelihood of Muslims.

“The movie begins by flashing a note that it has been inspired by true events.... it is falsely stated that 32,000 girls have left Kerala for West Asia to join ISIS even though the United Nations, the Union Home Ministry, police sources, and experts agree that the number of Indians who left to join ISIS is around 66 and the maximum number of pro-ISIS persons who may have shown inclination towards ISIS is in between 100 and 200," the petition said.

Meanwhile, Kerala's chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has accused the "Sangh Parivar" and the filmmakers of the movie of spreading communalism and propaganda.