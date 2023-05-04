The Kerala Story: Tamil Nadu on high alert ahead of release on Friday2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 10:57 AM IST
The government is aware that some groups have called for protests and that certain Islamic groups have requested a ban on the film.
Tamil Nadu is on high alert in anticipation of the release of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' on May 5. The government is aware that some groups have called for protests and that certain Islamic groups have requested a ban on the film. However, the government has decided not to ban the film, and instead has alerted all law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant.
