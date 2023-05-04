The Kerala Story: Tamil Nadu on high alert ahead of release on Friday

“The movie begins by flashing a note that it has been inspired by true events.... it is falsely stated that 32,000 girls have left Kerala for West Asia to join ISIS even though the United Nations, the Union Home Ministry, police sources, and experts agree that the number of Indians who left to join ISIS is around 66 and the maximum number of pro-ISIS persons who may have shown inclination towards ISIS is in between 100 and 200," the petition said.