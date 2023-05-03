The trailer of The Kerala Story, which earlier claimed in its original trailer that 32,000 women from Kerala had joined ISIS, has been changed on YouTube to state that the movie tells the "true stories of three young girls from different parts of Kerala". Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor, who earlier challenged the 32,000 figure, has criticised the film's makers for "gross exaggeration and distortion of the Kerala reality".

Kerala political parties, both in government and opposition, demanded a ban on the film's screening after the original trailer's claims. An Indian union Muslim league youth wing offered a reward of ₹1 crore to anyone proving that 32,000 Kerala women had joined ISIS.

In response, a Hindu seva kendra founder offered ₹10 crore to prove that no Kerala woman had joined ISIS. Lawyer and actor C Shukkur also offered ₹11 lakh to anyone naming at least 32 Kerala women who had joined ISIS. The film's change of description has not ended the controversy.

The film, produced by Sunshine Pictures, tells the stories of three young girls from Kerala. However, the initial trailer claimed that the film depicted the "heart-breaking and gut-wrenching stories of 32,000 females in Kerala".

Tharoor earlier challenged this figure, pointing out that Western intelligence sources suggested that the number of Indians joining ISIS was less than 100. In response, the film's makers changed the trailer on YouTube, removing the 32,000 figure and replacing it with the "true stories of three young girls from different parts of Kerala."

The film's claims created a political controversy in Kerala, with both the ruling CPM-led LDF and opposition UDF demanding a ban on the film's release. The Indian union Muslim league youth wing offered a reward for evidence of the 32,000 women who had joined ISIS.

This offer was countered by a Hindu seva kendra founder, who offered a reward for proof that no Kerala woman had joined ISIS. Lawyer and actor C Shukkur also made a similar offer.

Tharoor responded to the change in the film's trailer on Twitter, saying, "The plot thickens. The filmmakers have updated the movie's description on YouTube and changed '32,000 women' to '3 women'... I rest my case."

The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, is set to release on May 5.