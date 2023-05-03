The Kerala Story trailer dramatically changes amid backlash; Shashi Tharoor reacts2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Kerala political parties, both in government and opposition, demanded a ban on The Kerala Story.
The trailer of The Kerala Story, which earlier claimed in its original trailer that 32,000 women from Kerala had joined ISIS, has been changed on YouTube to state that the movie tells the "true stories of three young girls from different parts of Kerala". Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor, who earlier challenged the 32,000 figure, has criticised the film's makers for "gross exaggeration and distortion of the Kerala reality".
